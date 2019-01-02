Australian Politician CLIVE PALMER Claps Back At TWISTED SISTER - "They Should Stay Out Of Australian Domestic Politics"

Twisted Sister claims that Clive Palmer has ripped off their 1980s hit, "We're Not Gonna Take It", in advertisements for his new political set-up, United Australia Party, and is preparing to sue, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Band manager and guitarist John "Jay Jay" French declared he was not going to take it any more on Wednesday. "We have no idea who this guy is," French said. "This use is unauthorized, and we will do our best to stop it."

Twisted Sister often call out politicians for ignoring the copyright surrounding their famed anthem. In 2012, conservative American vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan used the song in his campaign until he was requested to stop. In 2013, pro-choice activists in Texas sung it, which Snider endorsed. And in 2015, Donald Trump used the song for his US presidential campaign before Snider asked him to stop.

French said "law-and-order parties" were often most ignorant of copyright. "In the history of the song being out there, whenever a left-wing politician has asked to use it, they've always called and asked. It seems that every time the song gets used illegally it's by an ultra-conservative, right-wing politician."

He added: "I don't know why parties that consider themselves law-and-order parties have traditionally been the least adherent to the law. I'm kinda astounded by that."

Mr Palmer responded by threatening to counter-sue. "I wrote the words personally that appear on our promotion and hold the copyright for those words," he said. "If [Twisted Sister] attempt to use my lyrics in any of their songs, I'll not hesitate to take legal proceedings against them. As foreigners, they should stay out of Australian domestic politics and stay where they are. Aussies are not going to cop it at all!"

He claimed that the Snider's upcoming Australian tour had been slow to sell tickets: "This is understandable given how long ago they had any influence in the world of music."

Read more at The Sydney Morning Herald.

Here's the bottom line...is he pro-choice? All choices? If he ain't...he ain't down with Dee! "We've got the right to CHOSE and there ain't no way we'll lose it! This is our life this is our song!" https://t.co/1TIo7cxRXB — Dee Snider (@deesnider) 11. Dezember 2018





Twisted Sister does not endorse Australian politician Clive Palmer, never heard of him and was never informed of Clive Palmer's use of a re -written version of our song Were Not Gonna Take It.

We receive no money from its use and we are investigating how we can stop it. — Jay Jay French (@jayjayfrench) 1. Januar 2019





No we do not endorse @PalmerUtdParty! We are contacting our legal team to address this and if that doesn't work...I'LL BE DOWN UNDER IN THREE WEEKS TO DEAL WITH IT MYSELF! https://t.co/h9T2O2GAkQ — Dee Snider (@deesnider) 1. Januar 2019





(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)