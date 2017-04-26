Australia’s AS PARADISE FALLS Signs With Eclipse Records; Debut Album Set For Summer Release

Eclipse Records has announced the signing of Australian metallers, As Paradise Falls, to an exclusive worldwide deal.

While recording their album in 2015, the unexpected passing of their guitarist put everything on hold. Now, after clawing their way back from immense tragedy, As Paradise Falls have returned with a new album produced by Shane Edwards (Northlane, Trophy Eyes, Hellions) entitled Digital Ritual, which will be released this summer. To underestimate this band, would clearly be a mistake.

Just before signing with Eclipse, the band independently released “Starblind”, the first single from their upcoming new album. Watch the “Starblind” video below.

“On the day the single was released, I got an email from Chris at Eclipse,” stated guitarist Danny Kenneally. “Chris had previously followed us on Spotify, and we came up in his Release Radar. When he asked if we had any more material, I told him about the new album and he immediately offered to put it out via Eclipse.”

Within a few weeks, the band signed to Eclipse Records, and began preparing for the album’s release. Digital Ritual is currently slated for a summer release, with details available soon.