Australia’s DESECRATOR To Release Debut Album In March; “To The Gallows” Lyric Video Streaming

Melbourne, Australia-based thrash metal band, Desecrator, will release their debut studio album, To The Gallows on March 24th. A lyric video for the title track is available for streaming below.

Limited digipack and vinyl bundles can be pre-ordered here. iTunes, Google and Spotify pre-orders are also available.

The outstanding hand painted cover art was created by Melbourne ink wizard Jason Spud Sposito.

Tracklisting:

“To The Gallows”

“Desert For Days”

“Red Steel Nation”

“As I Die”

“Serpents Return”

“Hellhound”

“Thrash Is A Verb”

“Down To Hell”

“Brainscan”

“Balancing On A Blade”

“To The Gallows” lyric video:

"Red Steel Nation" video:

"Balancing On A Blade" video:

Desecrator have announced the first dates for their Australian tour, kicking off on March 31st in Hobart.

Tour dates:

March

31 - Hobart, Australia - Republic Bar

April

1 - Launceston, Australia - Gunners Arms

13 - Adelaide, Australia - Enigma Bar

16 - Alice Springs, Australia - Blacken the Globe

26 - Warrnambool, Australia - The Loft

27 - Balarat, Australia - The Eastern

28 - Geelong, Australia - Barwon Club

29 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel

May

5 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

6 - Woy Woy, Australia - Leagues Club

7 - Sydney, Australia - Frankies Pizza

12 - Perth, Australia - Amplifier Bar

13 - Bunbury, Australia - Eliot Street Bar

(Photo - LD Photography Inc.)