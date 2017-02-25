Australia’s DESECRATOR To Release Debut Album In March; “To The Gallows” Lyric Video Streaming
February 25, 2017, an hour ago
Melbourne, Australia-based thrash metal band, Desecrator, will release their debut studio album, To The Gallows on March 24th. A lyric video for the title track is available for streaming below.
Limited digipack and vinyl bundles can be pre-ordered here. iTunes, Google and Spotify pre-orders are also available.
The outstanding hand painted cover art was created by Melbourne ink wizard Jason Spud Sposito.
Tracklisting:
“To The Gallows”
“Desert For Days”
“Red Steel Nation”
“As I Die”
“Serpents Return”
“Hellhound”
“Thrash Is A Verb”
“Down To Hell”
“Brainscan”
“Balancing On A Blade”
“To The Gallows” lyric video:
"Red Steel Nation" video:
"Balancing On A Blade" video:
Desecrator have announced the first dates for their Australian tour, kicking off on March 31st in Hobart.
Tour dates:
March
31 - Hobart, Australia - Republic Bar
April
1 - Launceston, Australia - Gunners Arms
13 - Adelaide, Australia - Enigma Bar
16 - Alice Springs, Australia - Blacken the Globe
26 - Warrnambool, Australia - The Loft
27 - Balarat, Australia - The Eastern
28 - Geelong, Australia - Barwon Club
29 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel
May
5 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
6 - Woy Woy, Australia - Leagues Club
7 - Sydney, Australia - Frankies Pizza
12 - Perth, Australia - Amplifier Bar
13 - Bunbury, Australia - Eliot Street Bar
(Photo - LD Photography Inc.)