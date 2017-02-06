Australia’s HAVOC Release “Improvidence” Single And Music Video

Perth, Australia-based metalcore act, Havoc, have unleashed their new track, ‘Improvidence”, a second brutal offering from their currently untitled debut album, due for release this year.

Featuring guest vocals from fellow West Coaster Sean Harmanis (Make Them Suffer), “Improvidence” follows on from first taster “Extinction”, showing a cause and effect themed scenario.

The song and video revolve around a man realizing the effect corporate greed and mass consumption is having on the Earth. Following his moves to raise awareness of the current environmental state, the protagonist's efforts for change fall on deaf ears, causing him to lose all hope and subsequently spiral out of control.

Forming in 2014, Havoc already have two shattering EP's under their belt, multiple tours (including a seven date run of Indonesia) and have notched up support slots with Confession, Make Them Suffer, Buried In Verona, Feed Her To The Sharks and more. 2017 is set to be a rewarding year as Havoc continue to pummel audiences while putting the finishing touches on their debut long player.

“Improvidence” is out now through all digital retailers via Firestarter Distribution.