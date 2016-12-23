Australia’s IN DEATH Release “Godzilla” Music Video
December 23, 2016, 20 hours ago
Australian death metal quintet, In Death, have released an official music video for "Godzilla”, a track from their forthcoming debut album, The Devil Speaks, targeted for a February release. The video was filmed and edited by Wilson Bambrick. Watch below.
Vigorously honing their craft as a live act since August 2008, two crucial elements have developed within the band that now form part of the unofficial band ethos: Tight performances packaged with energetic delivery. The result can only be described as a whirlwind of energy punctuated by an intensely accurate technical punch.
In Death combine overwhelming power and groove with subtle technicality and some unexpected twists to deliver a package that can not only cause frenzy among seasoned metal-heads, but also bring new fans to the metal genre with horns held high and banging heads.
Tracklisting:
“Malignancy Eradicated”
“The Pitfalls Of Immortality”
“Bow To Your Master”
“Every Burial”
“Godzilla”
“Fuck Your Kind”
“The Devil Speaks”
“King Of The Deadpool”
“Godzilla” video:
“Malignancy Eradicated” lyric video: