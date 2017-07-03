Australia’s NORSE Debut “Exitus” Lyric Video

Australian black metal band, Norse, have released a lyric video for “Exitus”, a track from their recently released new album, The Divine Light Of A New Sun. Watch the clip below.

The Divine Light Of A New Sun is a tour de force of weirdly rhythmic and catchy black metal while remaining true to its original aura. Virtually peerless, Norse create music that is haunting, incisive and lethal. Albums like these don't come out often. This is the future of black metal, and the future is uncompromising.

About the album in the band's own words: “The Divine Light Of A New Sun is both a call to arms and an exploration into our dark past. It takes us through the birth of the inspirational war machines that led to the advent of the atomic age and into an era of unparalleled destructiveness and limitless potential. The album progresses from the modern age of pervasive mental weakness and lack of discipline to a new age reinforced by the remorseless pursuit of excellence at all costs. We also explore the endless horrors of terrorism among other disturbing subjects I’m certain will resonate with our listeners."

Tracklisting:

“Supreme Vertical Ascent”

“Drowned By Hope”

“Telum Vitae”

“The Divine Light Of A New Sun”

“Exitus”

“Synapses Spun As Silk”

“Sandarkan”

“Arriving In Peace, Pregnant With War”

“Cyclic”

“Exitus” lyric video: