Australia’s REBEL WIZARD Streaming New Song “Ease of Wretchedness And Wonder”

Australia’s Rebel Wizard overcome genre boundaries with their most recent full length offering as mastermind NKSV coalesces his black and thrash metal roots with swatches of NWOBHM and epic power metal to form Triumph Of Gloom. The album track, "Ease Of Wretchedness And Wonder”, is available for streaming below.

The album will be re-released by Prosthetic Records on February 24th and will include a previously unheard bonus track, "Defenders Of The Gloom".

Tracklisting:

"On The Unknown Self They Weep"

"Where We Surrender Completely To The Miserable Shaman"

"Trampled By Wolves And Sheep"

"Ease Of Wretchedness And Wonder"

"A Spell Of Sorrow To Relieve The Curse Of Triump"

"Eat The Warlock"

"Sorcerery"

"Hemorrhage Wonders"

"Defenders Of The Gloom" (bonus track)

"Ease Of Wretchedness And Wonder”:

"Trampled By Wolves And Sheep" video:

Pre-orders are now available including the first ever vinyl pressing, limited to 300 copies on blue / burgundy / black swirl variant. North American customers should click here, while European purchasers should visit this location.