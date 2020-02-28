Australia’s VICTORIA K Premieres “Forsaken” Video

Australia's Victoria K is sharing their new video “Forsaken” featuring Sheri Vengeance in support of the forthcoming debut album Essentia due out April 24, 2020 via Rockshots Records. The full-length was produced by Lee Bradshaw and features special guest Michalina Malisz (Eluveitie).

Victoria K adds about the track:

"'Forsaken' is written about when you turn away from your beliefs and you lose your morals and your way in life. Your thoughts become clouded and unclear while you search for guidance and clarity. Feeling lost, angry and unsure of how and what you are before finding your way again which lifts the veil and gives you clear vision and direction again."

Victoria K's talented songwriting and compositional influences include Evanescence, Within Temptation, Nightwish and Kamelot amongst other current bands in the European metal scene and her music have been likened to be a blend of these influences. Victoria K has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube with her own original creations and through featured videos alongside a number of talented musicians covering a plethora of songs. Victoria K's covers include Iron Maiden's "The Trooper", Nightwish's "Last Ride Of The Day", Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" and Kamelot's "Insomnia", the latter of which received attention from the band themselves on Twitter and led to a meeting of talents when the American power metal band found themselves in Melbourne during their 2018 The Shadow Theory Australian tour.

Tracklisting:

“Freedom Uncharted”

“Surreal”

“Forsaken”

“Matrix”

“Shroud Of Solitude”

“The Haunting”

“Freaks”

“Mist Filled Sky”

“Humanity”

“Lacuna”

"Forsaken" video:

“Lacuna”: