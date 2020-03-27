Australia’s VICTORIA K Release New Video “The Haunting”

Australia's Victoria K is sharing their new video “The Haunting” in support of the forthcoming debut album Essentia due out April 24, 2020 via Rockshots Records. The full-length was produced by Lee Bradshaw and features special guest Michalina Malisz (Eluveitie).

Victoria K adds about the track:

"'The Haunting' is about a tortured past that relentlessly plays on your thoughts and keeps you captive at that point in time. These memories and thoughts haunt you continuously until you can learn to let go of them, if you ever can. Only when you do let go of these torturing thoughts and feelings can you actually move forward again."

Victoria K's talented songwriting and compositional influences include Evanescence, Within Temptation, Nightwish and Kamelot amongst other current bands in the European metal scene and her music have been likened to be a blend of these influences. Victoria K has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube with her own original creations and through featured videos alongside a number of talented musicians covering a plethora of songs. Victoria K's covers include Iron Maiden's "The Trooper", Nightwish's "Last Ride Of The Day", Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" and Kamelot's "Insomnia", the latter of which received attention from the band themselves on Twitter and led to a meeting of talents when the American power metal band found themselves in Melbourne during their 2018 The Shadow Theory Australian tour.

Tracklisting:

“Freedom Uncharted”

“Surreal”

“Forsaken”

“Matrix”

“Shroud Of Solitude”

“The Haunting”

“Freaks”

“Mist Filled Sky”

“Humanity”

“Lacuna”

"The Haunting" video:

"Forsaken" video:

“Lacuna”: