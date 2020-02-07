Australia’s VICTORIA K Signs To Rockshot Records; Debut Out In April

Rockshots Records has announced their signing of Australia's Victoria K for the release of her debut album Essentia coming April 2020. The full length was produced by Lee Bradshaw and features special guest Michalina Malisz (Eluveitie).

The Melbourne singer/songwriter has made her mark on the rock and metal scene with the release of her debut single 'Monster' in 2016, featuring guitar work by Brett Garsed (John Farnham Band) along with her 2019 follow up track 'Lacuna' distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Warner Music Group (Australia) and is the lead single off the upcoming album.

The single garnered a lot of media praise and created an opportunity for Victoria K to support Swiss folk metal giants Eluveitie for their May 2019 tour date in Melbourne, a performance that had the crowd chanting for an encore.

Although the album was originally a solo project, it has now developed into the current band structure with each member bringing their own energy and experience to the collective. The band is looking forward to collaborating on future releases and is now heavily focused on the release of this debut full length in April 2020.

Victoria K adds:

"'Essentia' is Latin for Essence. Essence is the indispensable quality of something that determines its very nature or character. So I guess the album as a whole tries to tackle and define the very nature of humanity. In a way, I’m trying to unravel the complexity of human essence and emotion. It all hopefully leads to being struck by a moment of Sonder - therefore the realization that everyone, including strangers, has a life as complex as our own, despite our lack of awareness of it."

Victoria K's talented songwriting and compositional influences include Evanescence, Within Temptation, Nightwish and Kamelot amongst other current bands in the European metal scene and her music have been likened to be a blend of these influences. Victoria K has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube with her own original creations and through featured videos alongside a number of talented musicians covering a plethora of songs. Victoria K's covers include Iron Maiden's "The Trooper", Nightwish's "Last Ride Of The Day", Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" and Kamelot's "Insomnia", the latter of which received attention from the band themselves on Twitter and led to a meeting of talents when the American power metal band found themselves in Melbourne during their 2018 The Shadow Theory Australian tour.

Tracklisting:

“Freedom Uncharted”

“Surreal”

“Forsaken”

“Matrix”

“Shroud Of Solitude”

“The Haunting”

“Freaks”

“Mist Filled Sky”

“Humanity”

“Lacuna”

“Lacuna”: