Austria's BOUNDARY Premier "City Of Madness" Music Video

Austrian metallers, Boundary, have released a music video for the new single, "City Of Madness". The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, Overdose Of Sin, which will be released on January 18th. Watch the clip below.

Overdose Of Sin tracklisting:

"First Line"

"Better Off Dead"

"City Of Madness"

"The Curse"

"Overdose Of Sin"

"War"

"Break The Wall"

"Quit The Torment"

"Resurrection"

"L.N.D.A."

"Wasting Time"

"City Of Madness" video: