Author MARTIN POPOFF's New Book Denim And Leather: SAXON's First Ten Years Available

Canadian author Martin Popoff has checked in with the following update:

"The power, the glory, the moustaches, the cravats and bandannas…

Denim And Leather: Saxon’s First Ten Years has just arrived at the office and is ready for signing and shipping. It is not at my site yet but rest assured, the heavy boxes are at my office!



If you like the way I’ve been doing these books, a chapter per album, every song addressed—and if you were a card-carrying NWOBHM maniac—then this book is for you. Denim and Leather is 250 pages of biker metal hail after hail, with two four-page colour sections, loads of fresh interview content, all the facts and dates and even some of the hot disputes.







As the back cover crows…



Stand Up and Be Counted!



Now that there’s no more Motörhead, it’s up to Iron Maiden and Saxon to uphold the fine tradition of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, something both bands have been doing for over 40 years now. Indeed, 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of Saxon’s landmark Wheels of Steel album, a record we celebrate in this book with much reverence and many pints of ale clinked between headbangers clad in both denim and leather.



Of course there’s more than that but not everything! Indeed, Denim and Leather: Saxon’s First Ten Years focuses on the band’s golden era, Saxon’s prodigious first decade of output. Saxon, Wheels of Steel, Strong Arm of the Law, Denim and Leather, Power & the Glory, Crusader, Innocence Is No Excuse, Rock the Nations and Destiny each are dedicated stand-alone chapters, inside of which Popoff deconstructs every song across both sides of the original vinyl, while not forgetting bonus tracks and B-sides, as well as the live material along the way, including the beloved The Eagle Has Landed album.



It’s a glory-bound Saxon-fest that is long overdue, and it is the hope of the author that at the end of this sometimes critical examination that the reader returns to these records with new reflections on the NWOBHM and some of the detrimental things that came after for many bands, the heroes of our story included.



Price including shipping:

US orders: $37.00 US funds

Int’l orders (all books go air): $42.00 US funds

Canadian orders: $39.00 Cdn. funds



Ask me if you’d like a PayPal invoice—but please indicate what country you are in—or just do yer usual and direct funds to martinp@inforamp.net (and make sure I get your mailing address).



Book will be signed to you unless you wave your arms wildly and tell me otherwise within an hour of the order (I like to pack them up fast—gets me out of heavier work, like writing!)."

Popoff's official website can be found here.