Author / PIGFACE Member JOEL GAUSTEN Discusses New Book "The 3am Girls And More" On WyshCraft Podcast (Audio)

Writer, Pigface member and longtime BraveWords supporter Joel Gausten recently released a new book, "The 3am Girls And More". Unlike his previous works, which were music-related, this book is an intimate behind-the-scenes look at Gausten's anything-but-boring private life. Like so:

"There I was, in a suit jacket and a Boba Fett t-shirt. In New York. Carrying chairs up a flight of stairs. On the orders of the mother of a porn star. Oddly, this scenario never entered my mind when I thought of my goals for the year ahead when the ball dropped on January 1."

Gausten recently guested on the WyshCraft Podcast and went a little deeper into the personal life stories he shares, from Hummus The Hut to playing with Pigface. Check out the interview via Spotify here.

Purchase "The 3am Girls" And More here.

Joel Gausten is a New England-based writer, journalist and drummer. His 2010 book, From Satan to Sabbath: The Metal Interviews 2000-2009, was officially added to the library at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame & Museum in 2014. He is a former member of the bands Electric Frankenstein, The Undead, The Sixth Chamber, The Graveyard School and Broken Heroes. In 1995, he rehearsed with The Misfits as a fill-in drummer and later surfaced on a number of Misfits bootlegs recorded during these rehearsal sessions. Since 2001, he has been a recurring member of the industrial supergroup Pigface.