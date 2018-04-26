AUTHOR & PUNISHER Enters The Studio To Record New Album; Live Dates Announced

One-man industrial metal force Author & Punisher enters the studio to record his sixth studio album. The yet-to-be-titled full-length is being recorded at K Street in San Diego, CA and engineered by Tristan Shone & John Cota (Death Eyes). Additional recording will be in Las Cruces, NM with Jason Begin (vytear).

The album will be co-produced with Braden Diotte (Tarantula Hawk, Exxo//Endo), mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege. Author & Punisher’s new album is set to be released Fall 2018 on Relapse Records.

Additionally, Author & Punisher announces early summer European headline tour dates with Trepaningsritualen. The tour begins May 21st in Leipzig, Germany and ends June 9th in Poznan, Poland. Author & Punisher will also make a special appearance at Moogfest on May 17th in Durham, NC. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

May

17 - Durham, NC - Moogfest

21 - Leipzig, Germany - Wave-Gotik-Treffen

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA / Ideal

24 - Berlin, Germany - Urban Spree

25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Het Bos

26 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn w/Sumac

27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Occii

28 - London, UK - Elektrowerkz

29 - Glasgow, UK - Nice N Sleazy

30 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion Manchester

31 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Mag3

June

1 - Athens, Greece - Temple Athens

2 - Moscow, Russia - Joy

5 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Serdce

6 - Wroclaw, Poland - D.K. Luksus

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Hydrozagadka

8 - Gdansk, Poland - Protokultura

9 - Poznan, Poland - Pawilon

(Photo - Marilla Maschion)