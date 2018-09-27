AUTHOR & PUNISHER Streaming New Song "Ode To Bedlam"

Author & Punisher delivers his sixth full-length recording and Relapse debut, Beastland, on October 5th. Listen to the song "Ode To Bedlam" below.

Author & Punisher’s sixth studio album Beastland is due out on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available for pre-order here and Digital Downloads / Streaming here.

Beastland was recorded at K Street in San Diego, CA and engineered by Tristan Shone & John Cota (Death Eyes). Additional recording was done in Las Cruces, NM with Jason Begin (vytear). The album was co-produced with Braden Diotte (Faust, EXO//ENDO, Neurosis, Pinback, Tarantula Hawk), mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.

Drawing inspiration from his career as a mechanical engineer, Tristan Shone (the creator and sole artist behind Author & Punisher) forged a relationship with design, sound, and fabrication that ultimately yielded his hand-built “Drone Machines” which mapped the journey away from traditional instrumentation towards custom made "precision machinery." A robotic experimentation in industrial metal, noise, doom and drone, Author & Punisher recalls Nine Inch Nails channeling Godflesh, traversing through dark, uncompromising, and often disturbing soundscapes with occasional detours into rich melodies and splinters of light. Armed with newly built “Drone Machines” and a new label, Beastland is Author & Punisher’s career-defining statement and a powerful listening experience that further blurs the line between man and machine.

Beastland tracklisting:

"Pharmacide"

"Nihil Strength"

"Ode To Bedlam"

"The Speaker Is Systematically Blown"

"Nazarene"

"Apparition"

"Night Terror"

"Beastland"

"Ode To Bedlam":

"Nihil Strength" video:

Tour dates:

September

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Cold Waves LA @ 1720

October

12 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - RVLT Festival

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Blowup Vol. 4

14 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta Baar

15 - St. Petersburg, Russia - LES

16 - Moscow, Russia - Model T

17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B (w/ Conan)

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset (w/ Godflesh)

19 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers (w/ Godflesh)

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - MusicBox

25 - Porto, Portugal - Maus Habitos

November (with The Body, Uniform)

8 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

9 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

10 - Toronto, ON - Baby G

11 - Detroit, MI - El Club

12 - Oberlin, OH - Dionysus Disco

13 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

16 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

(Photo - Auge Arredondo)