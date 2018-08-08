AUTHOR & PUNISHER To Release Beastland Album In October; "Nihil Strength" Music Video Posted

Author & Punisher delivers his sixth full-length recording and Relapse debut Beastland on October 5th. Watch the official performance video for “Nihil Strength” below.

Author & Punisher's mastermind Tristan Shone comments: “I built new machines for this album to make more aggressive and dynamic music. These devices are compact and powerful, made from robotic components, intended for high energy repetition. I, as do many others, feel rage against the Beasts of our era: those who horde, who poison, or who discriminate. We need aggressive music to make an aggressive statement. Beastland is an introspection of who we are as a human race. At a time when we have the tools, the intellect, and the history to remind us how to treat each other and the earth, we go far out of our way to feast on the less fortunate and vulnerable, disregarding the atrocities and lessons of the past.”

Additionally, Author & Punisher returns to Europe in October after the release of Beastland, including select concerts with Godflesh, Conan and more. Also, he recently announced the first leg of fall US tour dates with the Uniform & The Body collaboration. Finally, Author & Punisher will perform at Cold Waves Festival throughout September in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. All confirmed tour dates are available below and more announcements to come in the near future.

Author & Punisher’s sixth studio album Beastland is due out on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available for pre-order here and Digital Downloads / Streaming here.

Beastland was recorded at K Street in San Diego, CA and engineered by Tristan Shone & John Cota (Death Eyes). Additional recording was done in Las Cruces, NM with Jason Begin (vytear). The album was co-produced with Braden Diotte (Faust, EXO//ENDO, Neurosis, Pinback, Tarantula Hawk), mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.

Drawing inspiration from his career as a mechanical engineer, Tristan Shone (the creator and sole artist behind Author & Punisher) forged a relationship with design, sound, and fabrication that ultimately yielded his hand-built “Drone Machines” which mapped the journey away from traditional instrumentation towards custom made "precision machinery." A robotic experimentation in industrial metal, noise, doom and drone, Author & Punisher recalls Nine Inch Nails channeling Godflesh, traversing through dark, uncompromising, and often disturbing soundscapes with occasional detours into rich melodies and splinters of light. Armed with newly built “Drone Machines” and a new label, Beastland is Author & Punisher’s career-defining statement and a powerful listening experience that further blurs the line between man and machine.

Beastland tracklisting:

"Pharmacide"

"Nihil Strength"

"Ode To Bedlam"

"The Speaker Is Systematically Blown"

"Nazarene"

"Apparition"

"Night Terror"

"Beastland"

"Nihil Strength" video:

Tour dates:

September

14 - New York, NY - Cold Waves NY @ Irving Plaza

22 - Chicago, IL - Cold Waves VII @ Metro

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Cold Waves LA @ 1720

October

12 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - RVLT Festival

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Blowup Vol. 4

14 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta Baar

15 - St. Petersburg, Russia - LES

16 - Moscow, Russia - Model T

17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B (w/ Conan)

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset (w/ Godflesh)

19 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers (w/ Godflesh)

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - MusicBox

25 - Porto, Portugal - Maus Habitos

November (with The Body, Uniform)

8 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

9 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

10 - Toronto, ON - Baby G

11 - Detroit, MI - El Club

12 - Oberlin, OH - Dionysus Disco

13 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

16 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

(Photo - Auge Arredondo)