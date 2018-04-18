AUTOGRAPH Announce Live Dates With QUEENSRŸCHE , SKID ROW, SLAUGHTER, GREAT WHITE, KIX, And More

Legendary L.A. hard rockers Autograph will release a music video for the Get Off Your Ass album track "Every Generation" this Friday, April 20th. Directed by Paul Gervasi, the video was filmed on location in Phoenix, Arizona. A teaser can be seen below:

The band made an appearance on the 2018 Monsters Of Rock cruise, and continues to tour through 2018 supporting Get Off Your Ass, with announced shows including Rockfest 2018, plus shows with Night Ranger, Skid Row, Kix, Slaughter, and more.

Tour dates:

April

26 - New Bedford, MA - Live in The Vault - Greasy Luck Brewpub

27 - Southbridge, MA - Cannery Music Hall

28 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak - (with Six)

May

3 - Pacific Junction, IA - Rally In The Hills Festival at Loess-Hills Harley Davidson

19 - Big Flats, NY - Tags (with Queensrÿche and Great White)

June

2 - Beaumont, CA - Beaumont Cherry Festival (with Great White, more)

23 - Littleton, CO - Freedom Fest at Platte River (with Nightranger, Skid Row, Quiet Riot, Slaugher, Kix, more)

July

11 - Cadott, WI - RockFest

August

11 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre (with Slaughter)

September

8 - Hinckley, MN - Rocktember VI Music Festival at Grand Casino Hinckley (with Lynch Mob, Queensrÿche, more)

15 - Versailles, OH - BMI Speedway (with Quiet Riot)

October

28 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky a GoGo

EMP Label Group released Get Off Your Ass last October on CD, Digital, and limited edition vinyl LP. Order the album here.

Get Off Your Ass is the first official studio LP from the revamped quartet, featuring original / founding members guitarist Steve Lynch and bassist Randy Rand, alongside new vocalist / rhythm guitarist Simon Daniels, and drummer Marc Wieland.

Get Off Your Ass features an updated, hard-edged (and keyboard free) sound for the band, featuring down-tuned guitars, and the fiery, blues-soaked delivery of Daniels, as evidenced on tracks like “Every Generation”, “I Lost My Mind In America”, and the title track “Get Off Your Ass”. The album also features an updated live version of the band’s classic rock staple “Turn Up The Radio”, performed by the current lineup.

Tracklisting:

“Get Off Your Ass”

“Every Generation”

“All I Own”

“You Are Us, We Are You”

“Meet Me Half Way”

“I Lost My Mind in America”

“All Emotions”

“Watch It Now”

“Ready to Get Down”

“Turn Up the Radio” (Live)

“Get Off Your Ass” video: