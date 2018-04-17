AUTOGRAPH To Release "Every Generation" Music Video This Friday; Teaser Streaming

Autograph will release a music video for the Get Off Your Ass album track "Every Generation" this Friday, April 20th. A teaser for the video can be seen below:

EMP Label Group released Get Off Your Ass last October on CD, Digital, and limited edition vinyl LP. Order the album here.

Get Off Your Ass is the first official studio LP from the revamped quartet, featuring original / founding members guitarist Steve Lynch and bassist Randy Rand, alongside new vocalist / rhythm guitarist Simon Daniels, and drummer Marc Wieland.

Get Off Your Ass features an updated, hard-edged (and keyboard free) sound for the band, featuring down-tuned guitars, and the fiery, blues-soaked delivery of Daniels, as evidenced on tracks like “Every Generation”, “I Lost My Mind In America”, and the title track “Get Off Your Ass”. The album also features an updated live version of the band’s classic rock staple “Turn Up The Radio”, performed by the current lineup.

Tracklisting:

“Get Off Your Ass”

“Every Generation”

“All I Own”

“You Are Us, We Are You”

“Meet Me Half Way”

“I Lost My Mind in America”

“All Emotions”

“Watch It Now”

“Ready to Get Down”

“Turn Up the Radio” (Live)

“Get Off Your Ass” video: