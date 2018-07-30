Autopsy: The Last Hours Of CHRIS CORNELL To Premiere In August

Reelz Channel has announced an August 12th premiere date for Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Chris Cornell. An official description reads as follows:

Christopher John Cornell was an American musician, singer and songwriter. He was best known as the lead vocalist for the rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave. Cornell was considered one of the chief architects of the 1990s grunge movement, and is well known for his extensive catalog as a songwriter, his nearly four-octave vocal range, and his powerful vocal belting technique. Cornell struggled with depression for much of his life. He was found dead in his Detroit hotel room early on the morning of May 18, 2017, after performing at a Soundgarden concert an hour earlier.

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… is a documentary series that reveals the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons and people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention. Fact and fiction are forever separated through reconstructions of their final hours using crucial medical evidence from the actual autopsies to explain how and why they died while interviews with friends and family shed light on the events that led to death—finally putting an end to the speculation. Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

