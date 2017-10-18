AUTUMNS EYES - Ending Life Slowly Album Due On Halloween; Studio Video Streaming

At the crossroad between a hallowed holiday and the cusp of a dead cold winter is where you’ll find Autumns Eyes mastermind Daniel Mitchell. After many seasons of seclusion and intermittently hitting the studio, the recording process has finally wrapped up for the new album, titled Ending Life Slowly.

Mitchell is no stranger to the darker side of creativity, and crafts music free of constraints or label interference. Ending Life Slowly strikes a balance between somber reflections on mortality and full-force screaming metal, with cover art to reflect the album's dreary nature crafted by Indonesian artist Sorrow Grips (Gojira).

Due out on October 31st, Ending Life Slowly serves as the first full-length album from Autumns Eyes since the 2012 release of Please Deceive Me. Halloween and the death of fall is a perfect time to be reminded that sometimes life ends far too slowly.

Mitchell had this to say about the impending album release: "Living in New England has always made it easy to draw from the month of October for creative inspiration, with life breathing its flaming colors into all the surrounding trees. Unfortunately, these themes can only be revisited every so often before it becomes repetitive. That’s why I reached into the month of November for inspiration. A time when Fall is still thriving, but where color has faded and the trees are bare as skeletons.

"While a walk through the woods here in October can be a relaxing activity, doing the same in November carries an overwhelming sense of dread. You’re surrounded by death, and the trees no longer sway and breathe with the air. They’re cold, stiff, bare, and knock together like bones breaking in the sky.

"This atmosphere is what fueled the writing process for Ending Life Slowly, with death and decay surrounding every element of each track. It’s a cliche topic to write about in heavy metal music, but my approach here was focused more on the immense weight death can hold over one's shoulders. To sit an truly contemplate what it means for all things to come to an end was a sobering experience to say the least.

"I always look at music as sonic therapy, but this was the one time where music couldn’t offer any kind of solace. It just reminded me that life can either go by too fast, or it can end too slowly."

Check out the album's artwork and tracklisting below, along with a video update from the studio released earlier this summer.

Tracklisting:

“Death Of October”

“Break The Skin”

“Your Last Day”

“Moments Into Memories”

“The Honest Liars”

“Couldn’t Hold On”

“Far Away From Fading”

“Internal Arson”

“Open Your Eyes, Not Your Wrists”

“Under The Skin Of The Sun”