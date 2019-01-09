AUTUMNS EYES - New Album In The Works; Behind-The-Scenes Video Update Posted

Solo metal band Autumns Eyes emerges from the woods of New England to share a behind-the-scenes look into a new batch of heavy haunted material set to release later this year. The video showcases a few sights and sounds from the bands sole creator, Daniel Mitchell, who discusses how old logs, dark sounds, and creepy crunchy guitars will help shape the follow up to the 2017 release, Ending Life Slowly.

