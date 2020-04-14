AUTUMS EYES Offering Entire Catalogue For Free Download

Dan Mitchell, the mastermind behind solo metal band Autumns Eyes, contacted BraveWords with the following news:

"Stuck inside? Download the entire Autumns Eyes catalog free of charge and let the voices in my head help distract you from the ones in yours!"

Go to the Autums Eyes Bandcamp page here to download the following titles.

The Awakening Of The Sleeping King (2007)

Surrender The Fire (2008)

Please Deceive Me (2012)

Broken Leaves And Haunted Streets (2013)

Ending Life Slowly (2017)