AVANTASIA Debuts "Moonglow" Lyric Video

Avantasia's new album, Moonglow, will be released on February 15th via Nuclear Blast. A lyric video for the album's title track can be found below.

Moonglow will be available in the following formats:

- CD

- Digibook (36 pages)

- 2CD-Artbook (64 pages)

- 2LP (different colours) in gatefold

- BOX * (Digibook + CD in Sleeve + 2LP (ice blue + dark blue marble) in gatefold + bonus 10" (black) im sleeve + signed photo card + certificate + poster)

* NB-Mailorder exclusive

Comments Tobias Sammet: "I really can’t wait to unleash Moonglow. First reactions by press and friends are the most enthusiastic comments I have ever gotten in my whole career of 27 years. No bullshit, it’s the truth, Sascha and I are overwhelmed!

In order to avoid boredom, in the middle of promotion and tour preparations I was getting myself involved in every detail of the album sleeves, booklets and packaging, to make sure the album drags the listener into a different world. I wanted Moonglow to be an overall experience for escapists like myself. My favourite edition is the giant super strictly limited art book edition with bonus track and a bonus CD. A massive coffee table book with photos, interview, liner notes and illustrations of Victorian painter Grimshaw, who has been very inspirational to me. This book edition is everything it takes to invite the listener into the world of Moonglow and its productional process.

There is also a smaller digibook version that features one bonus track and that is limited and beautiful as well. And of course there are also vinyl editions to hug, feel, watch, smell and caress. I am extremely proud of all these little treasures and can’t wait to unleash them!"

Comprising 11 tracks, the new opus once again features several guest vocalists. This time round, Tobias worked not only with well-known faces such as Ronnie Atkins, Jørn Lande, Eric Martin, Geoff Tate, Michael Kiske and Bob Catley, but also with new singers like Candice Night, Hansi Kürsch as well as Mille Petrozza who help to vitalize the new Avantasia record. Its cover artwork was created by Alexander Jansson.

Comments Tobias Sammet, "It's alive! After more than two years of hard work - and what felt like 71 overnight shifts back to back recently - we're ready to unleash Moonglow upon the universe. I believe it's the most adorned and detailed album we've ever produced. Not over ambitious, but there is a lot of love for detail in there. Avantasia is the ultimate playground for a musician's wildest fantasies to come true: Celtic elements, world music elements, big choirs, atmopsheric stuff, amazing guest vocal performances and of course all that wrapped up in what I consider to be the typical Avantasia sound. Someone in the music business just told me that the embellished nature of the sound makes it hard to market it, it doesn't fit in the contemporary musical landscape and "if you take a look around, no one really sounds like that." - EXACTLY! THANK YOU! I can't wait to release Moonglow, take my friends of the Avantasia family and hit the road for the big Moonglow World Tour."

Moonglow tracklisting:

"Ghost In The Moon"

"Book Of Shallows"

"Moonglow"

"The Raven Child"

"Starlight"

"Invincible"

"Alchemy"

"The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn"

"Lavender"

"Requiem For A Dream"

"Maniac"

Bonus Track:

"Heart"

The Moonglow World Tour 2019:

March

30 - Kaufbeuren, Germany - All Karthalle

31 - Mailand, Italy - Alcatraz

April

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

3 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s

5 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Arena

6 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

8 - Fulda, Germany - Esperanto Halle

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

10 - Paris, France - Olympia

12 - Osnabrueck, Germany - Stadthalle

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig Pilsener Arena

16 - London, UK - The Forum

18 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

24 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

27 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

May

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

4 - Moscow, Russia - Glav

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra