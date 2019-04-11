AVANTASIA - Fan-Filmed Video Of GEOFF TATE And ERIC MARTIN Performing "Twisted Mind" In Prešov, Slovakia Posted

On March 27th, Avantasia brought their Moonglow tour to Mestská Športová Hala in Prešov, Slovakia. Fan-filmed footage below features the odd pairing of former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate and Mr. Big singer Eric Martin on a fan favourite, "Twisted Mind".

"Twisted Mind" is taken from Avantasia's 2008 album, The Scarecrow, and featured former Kamelot vocalist Roy Khan alongside mastermind Tobias Sammet.

After triumphantly storming the worldwide charts with new album Moonglow, Tobias Sammet's Avantasia are premiering an official lyric video for the track "Alchemy", which features the distinctive vocals of ex-Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate.

Says Tobias: "When I wrote 'Alchemy' I had no one but Geoff Tate in mind. He is one of the most influential singers in the history of Melodic Metal and I have always adored albums like Queensrÿche’s Rage For Order and Operation: Mindcrime. And that type of singing was exactly what I imagined to hear in Avantasia. When we were in the studio there was magic in the air, Geoff delivered and even though thousands of singers have been inspired by him, there is only one Geoff Tate. What a great addition to the Avantasia family. I can‘t wait to travel around the globe with Geoff and the team in a couple of days."

Order the album here.

Comprising 11 tracks, the new opus once again features several guest vocalists. This time round, Tobias worked not only with well-known faces such as Ronnie Atkins, Jørn Lande, Eric Martin, Geoff Tate, Michael Kiske and Bob Catley, but also with new singers like Candice Night, Hansi Kürsch as well as Mille Petrozza who help to vitalize the new Avantasia record. Its cover artwork was created by Alexander Jansson.

Moonglow tracklisting:

"Ghost In The Moon"

"Book Of Shallows"

"Moonglow"

"The Raven Child"

"Starlight"

"Invincible"

"Alchemy"

"The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn"

"Lavender"

"Requiem For A Dream"

"Maniac"

Bonus Track:

"Heart"

"Starlight" lyric video:

"Moonglow" video:

"Moonglow" lyric video:

"The Raven Child" lyric video:

The Moonglow World Tour 2019:

April

12 - Osnabrueck, Germany - Stadthalle

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig Pilsener Arena

16 - London, UK - The Forum

18 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

24 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

27 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

May

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

4 - Moscow, Russia - Glav

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra