AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Releases New Album Hands On The Wheel; Official Trailer Posted

Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann's new album, Hand On The Wheel, is now available on CD, vinyl and as a download at this location. An official album trailer is available below.

The complete album tracklist is as follows:

"Don't Want Back Down"

"Your Best Excuse"

"Cold as Stone"

"Simple Man" (feat. Eric Martin)

"Last Plane Out"

"Soulmates"

"The Harder They Come"

"Dream World"

"I Remember"

"Lost in Translation"

"The Sky Is Falling"

"Heart of Gold"

The new single "Simple Man" featuring Eric Martin of Mr Big and The Vardigans has been released, the official video is below. The song is taken from the new hartmann album, Hands On The Wheel, due out on May 18th. It is available now via his online shop here.