AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN's Acoustic PINK FLOYD Tribute Band ECHOES Announce Live Dates For Germany

Guitarist/vocalist Oliver Hartmann (Avantasia, At Vance) has announced a string of live dates in Germany for his acoustic Pink Floyd tribute band, Echoes. The schedule is as follows:

January

14 - LUX - Nürnberg, Germany

19 - Parktheater im Kurhaus Göggingen - Augsburg, Germany

20 - Audimax Universität - Regensburg, Germany

21 - Carl- Orff Saal Gasteig München, Germany

23 - Alte Oper - Frankfurt, Germany

26 - Gemeindehalle - Reken, Germany

27 - Rosenhof - Osnabrück, Germany

28 - EMPORE - Buchholz, Germany

29 - Kulturzentrum Pumpwerk - Wilhelmshaven, Germany

February

10 - Konzerthaus - Karlsruhe, Germany

18 - Konzerthalle - Bamberg, Germany

Professional musicians have their work cut out for them when covering Pink Floyd to begin with, but doing so acoustically is an entirely new animal. Particularly when Hartmann and his bandmates get down to business. He spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai at the beginning of the year about the birth of Echoes.

“Two years ago we did a benefit show in Aschaffenburg, Germany,” Hartmann says of the push towards the acoustic set. “We were asked to play, we thought about it, and decided to do an acoustic show. We picked out the songs we thought would work best and played for an hour, and that’s where we got the idea to do an entire acoustic evening. When we were putting the show together we decided that we would supplement any instrumental parts that were missing or too difficult to play acoustically – keyboards, sustain, delays, that sort of thing – with a string quartet. And the idea wasn’t a big stretch because of my involvement with Rock Meets Classic over the last years. We decided to take a minimalistic approach to the songs, sort of like an MTV Unplugged version of Pink Floyd (laughs).”

