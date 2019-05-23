AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN To Collaborate On MR. BIG Frontman ERIC MARTIN's New Solo Album

Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann, who released a new Hartmann solo album last year, has checked in with the following update:

"After his participation on the duet 'Simple Man' for Hartmann's latest record, Hands On The Wheel, I'm happy to announce that I'll be involved in the songwriting for Eric Martin's next solo album. I'm looking forward to some great songs and a funny collaboration!"

Hartmann and Martin have been on the road together this year in support of Avantasia's new album, Moonglow. Check out video from the tour below.

