AVANTASIA Guitarist's HARTMANN Release Official Video For "Shadow In My Eyes" Featuring ROCK MEETS CLASSIC String Duo

Below is the official video clip for the song "Shadow In My Eyes" taken from Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann's new Hartmann album, Shadows & Silhouettes. The song features the classical string duo Tereza Valyiová and Irena Morisáková (Inflagranti, Rock Meets Classic) from Prague.

After numerous tours as part of Avantasia, Rock Meets Classic and as mastermind of the successful Pink Floyd Tribute Echoes, singer and guitarist Oliver Hartmann now presents his fifth studio album, Shadows & Silhouettes, with Hartmann after nearly four years break since the latest release, Balance. The new album was released on September 30th, 2016 on the artist owned label Sonic11 in cooperation with Pride & Joy Music.

Hartmann previously released a video for the new song "When Your Mama Was A Hippie" along with a Making Of clip. Check them out below.

Supported by guest musicians including session keyboardist Jimmy Kresic (Rock Meets Classic, The Roots, Soundtopia), Miro Rodenberg (Avantasia) and also the Prague cellist Irena Morisáková and violinist Adéla Pecková, the album contains 12 songs combining modern melodic rock with many acoustic and partly very intimate moments pointing up the broadness and complexity of Hartmann.

Shadows & Silhouettes was co-produced again by Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Edguy, Kamelot, Beyond The Black, etc.) and mixed/mastered at Gate Studios in Wolfsburg, Germany. The iTunes version will include the bonus track “Soul Asylum”.

Shadows & Silhouettes tracklisting:

“Irresistible”

“High On You”

“Glow”

“When Your Mama Was A Hippie”

“Jaded Heart”

“Amazing”

“Still The Same”

“I Would Murder For You”

“The Letting Go”

“Too Good To Be True”

“Shadow In My Eyes”

“Last Goodbye”

“Soul Asylum” (iTunes Bonus Track)