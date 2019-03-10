AVANTASIA Guitarist's PINK FLOYD Tribute Band ECHOES Performs "Welcome To The Machine" With GEOFF TATE; Pro-Shot Video From Rock Of Ages Festival 2018 Posted

Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann's Pink Floyd tribute band, Echoes, performed at the Rock Of Ages Festival on July 27th, 2018. The clip below featured a performance of "Welcome To The Machine" featuring former Queensryche vocalist Geoff Tate.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Shine On You Crazy Diamond Pt. I-V"

"One Of These Days"

"Learning To Fly"

"Wish You Were Here"

"Welcome To The Machine" (feat. Geoff Tate)

"Have A Cigar" (Live)

"Time/Breathe" (Reprise)

"The Great Gig In The Sky"

High Hopes" (feat. Claude Leonetti)

"In The Flesh"

"Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. I"

"The Happiest Days Of Our Lives"

"Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. II"

"Young Lust"

"Hey You" (feat. Midge Ure)

"Nobody Home"

"Sheep" (Live)

"Comfortably Numb" (feat. Michael Sadler)

"Money"

"Run Like Hell" (feat. Midge Ure, Michael Sadler & Geoff Tate)

The album Echoes - Live From The Dark Side, is available via several online platforms here.