AVANTASIA Mastermind TOBIAS SAMMET Pays Tribute To ANDRÉ MATOS - "An Outstanding Talent, Intense Character, A True Artist"

On June 8th, former Angra frontman André Matos passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 47. Avantasia mastermind Tobias Sammet has posted video on social media featuring himself and Matos performing the Avantasia song "Sign Of The Cross" with Matos' band Shaaman, along with the following tribute.

"That‘s how I will always remember André. He was a great man, an outstanding talent, a funny person, intense character, very sensitive, a true artist. Technically, an out of this world singer and when you were around him, you had to laugh a lot. He was a loveable, humble human being who cared a lot about his environment. He was sensitive and he worked hard to deliver outstanding quality. He will be sorely missed and remembered forever. As much as your loss hurts, remembering the moments we shared will always put a smile on my face! Safe travels, my friend!"

Brazil-based animator, Val Andrade, has released the new cartoon clip below, paying tribute to Matos.