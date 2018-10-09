AVANTASIA On Upcoming Moonglow World Tour Sold Out Shows - "If It Says 'Not Available' It Means There Are No Other Tickets Available"

Avantasia mastermind Tobias Sammet has checked in with the following update:

"Nice lil poster spotted at KöPi Arena in Oberhausen (Germany). We’ve been asked to mention the venues for the Moonglow World Tour, here we go.

Some ticket categories are sold out, we apologize! But if there is only 'balcony' available or if it says 'not available' it means there ARE no other tickets available. Please do NOT buy from unofficial dealers!

March

30 - Kaufbeuren, Germany - All Karthalle

31 - Mailand, Italy - Alcatraz

April

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

3 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s

5 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Arena

6 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

8 - Fulda, Germany - Esperanto Halle

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

10 - Paris, France - Olympia

12 - Osnabrueck, Germany - Stadthalle

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig Pilsener Arena

16 - London, UK - The Forum

18 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

24 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

27 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

May

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

4 - Moscow, Russia - Glav

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

We apologize but can't move the shows to other venues. We won't be able to add any in the countries already announced, but we are working on overseas shows, so bear with us!"

More countries to be announced shortly.

After sold-out shows in Asia, America and Europe, the tremendous success of their Ghostlights World Tour 2016/2017 culminated in a headline show broadcasted on TV at Wacken Open Air, and next year, Tobias Sammet's Avantasia is getting back on the road, to present its album Moonglow, due to be released in January 2019.

The unique concert experience mixing epicness, rock and opera has attracted over 1.2 million people around the globe within the last few years and is now returning with an even more opulent show in which Tobias Sammet will share the stage with the world's best rock singers.

Tobias Sammet, hailing from Fulda, created the rock event Avantasia in 1999 and celebrated its live premiere in 2008. With over 3.5 million records sold, he is one of the most successful musicians of Germany and has worked with Alice Cooper, Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker (Scorpions), Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer (KISS), Eric Martin (Mr. Big) as well as many other stars from the international music business. For a long time, Tobias Sammet's Avantasia has been considered an insider tip. But after countless headline performances at some of the world's largest rock festivals (Sweden Rock Festival, Quebec Music Festival, Barcelona Rock, etc.), gold awards and several top 10 positions in the world charts, the upcoming Avantasia - Moonglow World Tour 2019 can only be considered the biggest rock event of the year.

Tobias Sammet states: "I've been trying to calm things down for the last 18 months, but apparently my best way of relaxing is to be creative! During this phase, tons of ideas have been coming to my mind, that literally demanded to be realized in Avantasia's epic style. I was so convinced of the songs that I realized very quickly: if ever there is to be a new chapter of Avantasia, then it has to happen with this material - past all the trends and rules of the music industry, hand-made and personal, with epic 10-minute pieces alongside catchy rock songs! Everything was created for only one reason: to write great music without any business men shaping it into bite-sized pieces for the modern entertainment landscape. Moonglow will be the most lavish album of my career, the biggest, most colorful thing and the best and most unreasonable luxury, I have ever created in my life. I can’t wait to release the album in January and then take the Moonglow World Tour on a journey around the globe, where you will witness the biggest show Avantasia has ever put on stage!"