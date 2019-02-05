AVATAR Announce 2019 North American Tour Dates; DEVIN TOWNSEND To Provide Support

From the Royal Court of Avatar Country on February 5th in the Year of the King (2019).

In the midst of a mostly sold out European trek, Avatar has announced their return to North America on the aptly named Avatar Country World Tour 2019 Presented by Revolver Magazine. Dates begin on May 16th in Buffalo, NY and stretch coast to coast before wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV on June 15th exactly thirty days later.

These dates include three prestigious North American rock festivals including Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH on May 17th, Rocklahoma in Pryor, OK on May 26th, and Domination 2019 taking place in Mexico City on May 3rd.

“As we’ve stated in the past, we are reaching the end of the road for the Avatar Country saga,” says vocalist Johannes Eckerström. “And if you want to see us in all our Royal Glory in tribute to the King, this might very well be your last chance. We will make sure to go out with a bang!”

The band is thrilled to announce that the legendary singer/songwriter and producer Devin Townsend will serve as direct support performing a full acoustic set. Southern California’s Dance With The Dead and Atlanta mainstays 68’ will open the show.

“This tour is extra special to us and me personally as we’ve not only amazing hand-picked openers to showcase what we think deserves more eyes and ears in ’68 and Dance with the Dead, but we also have the extreme pleasure and privilege to share the stage with Devin Townsend at an exciting phase of his career.”

“I am a lifelong fan, and I genuinely feel that people who appreciate our willingness to experiment and walk that extra mile to be true to our vision and integrity have Mr. Townsend to thank for a lot. It will be a bucket list experience for me, and I hope we get to share it with as many people as possible.”

The 2019 trek across the U.S. will be the first time the band has toured in America since they went out with Trivium on the The Sin and the Sentence World Tour last October.

General on-sale will be available this Friday, February 8th, 2019.

Dates:

May

3 - Mexico City, MX - Domination 2019

16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Portland, ME - Aura

21 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

24 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

25 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Centre

30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

31 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

June

1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

7 - Reno, NV - Cargo

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand

9 - Grand ction, CO - Mesa Theater

10 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theatre

14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues