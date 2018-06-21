AVATAR Announce UK Dates With HALESTORM

A message from Avatar: "Citizens! The King returns to the UK this fall with Halestorm. We know your island hasn't had enough of Avatar Country this year, and His Majesty is committed to make things right! Glorious times ahead!"

UK dates with Halestorm:

September

22 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy Sheffield (Sold Out)

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

29 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol (Sold Out)

Upcoming festival dates:

June

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

July

6 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock Festival

7 - Knislinge, Sweden - Helgeafestivalen

14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

Avatar released their seventh, and most Royal, full length, Avatar Country, earlier this year via Century Media Records and Entertainment One (US, Canada, Mexico).

Avatar Country tracklisting:

“Glory To Our King”

“Legend Of The King”

“The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country”

“King's Harvest”

“The King Wants You”

“The King Speaks”

“A Statue Of The King”

“King After King”

“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams Of Snow”

“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 2 The King's Palace”

“The King Wants You” video:

“A Statue Of The King” video:

Avatar is:

Johannes Eckerström - Vocals

John Alfredsson - Drums

Henrik Sandelin - Bass

The King - Guitars

Tim Öhrström - Guitars

(Photo - Johan Carlén)