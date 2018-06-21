AVATAR Announce UK Dates With HALESTORM
June 21, 2018, an hour ago
A message from Avatar: "Citizens! The King returns to the UK this fall with Halestorm. We know your island hasn't had enough of Avatar Country this year, and His Majesty is committed to make things right! Glorious times ahead!"
UK dates with Halestorm:
September
22 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy Sheffield (Sold Out)
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
28 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
29 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol (Sold Out)
Upcoming festival dates:
June
22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
July
6 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock Festival
7 - Knislinge, Sweden - Helgeafestivalen
14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock
Avatar released their seventh, and most Royal, full length, Avatar Country, earlier this year via Century Media Records and Entertainment One (US, Canada, Mexico).
Avatar Country tracklisting:
“Glory To Our King”
“Legend Of The King”
“The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country”
“King's Harvest”
“The King Wants You”
“The King Speaks”
“A Statue Of The King”
“King After King”
“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams Of Snow”
“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 2 The King's Palace”
“The King Wants You” video:
“A Statue Of The King” video:
Avatar is:
Johannes Eckerström - Vocals
John Alfredsson - Drums
Henrik Sandelin - Bass
The King - Guitars
Tim Öhrström - Guitars
(Photo - Johan Carlén)