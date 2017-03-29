AVATAR Announces World Tour
March 29, 2017, an hour ago
Swedish metal band, Avatar, will bring their highly engaging heavy metal to international audiences this spring. The band will head out on April 7th, starting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, through May 18th, alongside In This Moment and Motionless In White, with a stop in Toronto on April 16th at the Danforth Music Hall. In June, they’ll begin the festival circuit in Czech Republic at Metalfest Open Air, wrapping in Bangor, Maine at Rise Above Festival. See complete list of dates below for details.
“We’ve got many friends in the United States nowadays and we feel like making some new ones,” says frontman, Johannes Eckerström. “We are grateful for this opportunity to hit the road. I believe this will not only be a chance to meet all our faithful Avatar Country-citizens once again, but I think there will be a busy day on our embassy following this. It’s funny that the one I look forward to the most to perform in front of this time is YOU, who won’t be reading this as you don’t know who we are yet. Boy, oh boy are you in for a treat… It’s on.”
The band recently released their interplanetary video for New Land, from their 2016 release, Feathers & Flesh. Known for their creative visuals and extreme sounds, Avatar cites inspiration for the video from the recent discovery of “Trappist-1, also designated as 2MASS J23062928-0502285.”
Feathers & Flesh is a concept album and booklet about “an owl who goes to war to stop the sun from rising.” “It’s a tragic story of someone ultimately being set up to fail. She will learn many lessons and encounter many other creatures with ideas of their own. In the end, however, one must ask if something was learned at all,” says Eckerström.
Tour dates:
April
7 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
8 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot
9 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium/Underground
12 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theater - The Midland
13 - Springfield, MO - The Regency*
14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room - Old National Centre
15 - Columbus, OH - Express Live
16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
20 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus*
21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven
May
2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium
6 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
7 - Knoxville, TN - The International
10 - Rochester, NY - German House
11 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory
12 - Peoria, IL - The Limelight
13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
14 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
16 - Hidalgo, TX - State Farm Arena
17 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete St. Pavilion
18 - Houston, TX - Proof Bar
June
3 - Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air (Plzen)
14 - Austria - Nova Rock
15 - France - Hellfest
16 - Belgium - Graspop
22 - Germany - With Full Force
23 - Halden, Norway - Tons of Rock
24 - Madrid, Spain - Download Spain
July
13 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA
14 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest
15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air
23 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Festival
* - headline show