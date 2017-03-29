AVATAR Announces World Tour

Swedish metal band, Avatar, will bring their highly engaging heavy metal to international audiences this spring. The band will head out on April 7th, starting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, through May 18th, alongside In This Moment and Motionless In White, with a stop in Toronto on April 16th at the Danforth Music Hall. In June, they’ll begin the festival circuit in Czech Republic at Metalfest Open Air, wrapping in Bangor, Maine at Rise Above Festival. See complete list of dates below for details.



“We’ve got many friends in the United States nowadays and we feel like making some new ones,” says frontman, Johannes Eckerström. “We are grateful for this opportunity to hit the road. I believe this will not only be a chance to meet all our faithful Avatar Country-citizens once again, but I think there will be a busy day on our embassy following this. It’s funny that the one I look forward to the most to perform in front of this time is YOU, who won’t be reading this as you don’t know who we are yet. Boy, oh boy are you in for a treat… It’s on.”



The band recently released their interplanetary video for New Land, from their 2016 release, Feathers & Flesh. Known for their creative visuals and extreme sounds, Avatar cites inspiration for the video from the recent discovery of “Trappist-1, also designated as 2MASS J23062928-0502285.”





Feathers & Flesh is a concept album and booklet about “an owl who goes to war to stop the sun from rising.” “It’s a tragic story of someone ultimately being set up to fail. She will learn many lessons and encounter many other creatures with ideas of their own. In the end, however, one must ask if something was learned at all,” says Eckerström.

Tour dates:



April

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

8 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot

9 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium/Underground

12 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theater - The Midland

13 - Springfield, MO - The Regency*

14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room - Old National Centre

15 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

20 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus*

21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

May

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium

6 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

7 - Knoxville, TN - The International

10 - Rochester, NY - German House

11 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

12 - Peoria, IL - The Limelight

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

16 - Hidalgo, TX - State Farm Arena

17 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete St. Pavilion

18 - Houston, TX - Proof Bar

June

3 - Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air (Plzen)

14 - Austria - Nova Rock

15 - France - Hellfest

16 - Belgium - Graspop

22 - Germany - With Full Force

23 - Halden, Norway - Tons of Rock

24 - Madrid, Spain - Download Spain

July

13 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

14 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest

15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air

23 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Festival

* - headline show