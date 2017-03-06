AVATAR Debut “New Land” Music Video

Sweden’s Avatar have released a statement on the recent discovery of Trappist-1, also designated as 2MASS J23062928-0502285. The band plans to visit the newly named solar system immediately.

"The ‘new land’ mission will focus primarily on finding life and sustainable living conditions,” says His Royal Majesty King Kungen. "Secondly we will look for harvestable resources such as various types of metal, lead, copper, zinc, thrash, death... that sort of thing. How do I turn this off? I'm thirsty! Where is my mead? And where are your pants? Wait, is this thing still recording?!"

As of today, it has been reported that the dwarf star has been shown to host seven terrestrial planets, a larger number than detected in any other planetary system.

“The mission will be aired LIVE on Avatar Country state television, KTV (Kungliga Television). For people abroad, unable to watch the event as it is happening, a summary can be seen below on AvatarVEVO today. Glory to Avatar Country! Glory to our King!”

Upon mission completion, Avatar will return to earth to embark on a North American tour supporting In This Moment and Motionless In White on the aptly named Half God Half Devil tour. The tour begins Friday, April 7th at Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Eagles Ballroom and then continues through mid-May. One off shows will be announced soon.

"We've got many friends in the United States nowadays and we feel like making some new ones," says frontman Johannes Eckerström. "We are grateful for this opportunity to hit the road. I believe this will not only be a chance to meet all our faithful Avatar Country-citizens once again, but I think there will be a busy day on our embassy following this."

"It's funny that the one I look forward to the most to perform in front of this time is YOU, who won't be reading this as you don't know who we are yet. Boy, oh boy are you in for a treat... It's on."

Avatar will also make appearances at a number of highly coveted hard rock festivals, including Chicago's Chicago Open Air (Saturday, July 15th), France's Hellfest (Friday, June 16th) and Belgium's Graspop (Saturday, June 17th).

Tour dates:



April

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

8 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot

9 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium/Underground

12 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theater - The Midland

13 - Springfield, MO - The Regency*

14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room - Old National Centre

15 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

20 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus*

21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

May

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium

* - headline show