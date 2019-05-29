AVATAR Guest On FREQS' Series Auto-Cappella; Video

May 29, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal avatar

FREQS have released the latest episode of their original series, Auto-Cappella powered by Zoom, featuring Swedish metallers, Avatar. Watch below.

Auto-Cappella powered by Zoom is a series where they challenge bands to get in the car and sing one of their songs, totally a cappella. Powered by Zoom Audio, all video and audio inside the car is filmed with the new Q2n 4K Musicians Cam. New episodes will be released every two weeks.



