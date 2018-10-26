AVATAR Launches Kickstarter Campaign To Create Legend Of Avatar Country Film

From the Royal Court of Avatar Country on October 26 in the Year of the King (2018).

CITIZENS OF AVATAR COUNTRY AND PEOPLE OF EARTH!

The King and His elite orchestra, Avatar, are excited to announce the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for the creation of Legend Of Avatar Country, a musical featurette to the album with the same name.

In the words of Johannes Eckerström:

”We are not a normal band and Avatar Country is not a normal album. The whole idea was always to take our audience on a crazy journey into the stranger parts of our minds and the heart of our love for metal music. As a very visual group, this is the natural conclusion of the Avatar Country saga and we hope people will be as excited to see it as we are. It will be a great document of a very special time in our career and in the life of our fans. We have some very special rewards lined up to make it worth people’s while."

Avatar has teamed up with Kerrang! Magazine to bring this incredible film to light.

"Bands always tell their audience ‘we couldn’t have done this without you,’ and this time it’s truer than ever. The labels have done their part in supporting the making of the music videos thus far, and what comes next is up to us. I truly believe we can make something great together.”

The Kickstarter campaign will launch this Monday, October 29th, 2018. Visit the band's official website for additional info.

Avatar is currently on tour in the United States with Trivium on the “The Sin and the Sentence World Tour" in continued support of Avatar's newest LP, Avatar Country. This is the band's second full-scale North American run since earlier this year in January which featured the circus sideshow, Hellzapoppin.

(Photo: Johan Carlén)