AVATAR Premier "The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country" Music Video; World Tour Continues

May 23rd in the year of the King (2018): Citizens! If the message hasn't been clear enough already, the King of Kings above all Kings ruling in the realm of Kings has decided to speak directly to his flock and let them know that "The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country"!

This beautiful truth shall shine upon the faces of those who follow the Majestic March to Immortality in the latest and greatest so-called "music video" with the Mighty Conqueror of Hearts and Land Alike and His orchestra, Avatar.

Directed by longtime collaborator Johan Carlén, this is the third music video we've heard from the King with Avatar from His new record titled Avatar Country.

Avatar released their seventh, and most Royal, full length, Avatar Country, earlier this year via Century Media Records and Entertainment One (US, Canada, Mexico).

Avatar Country tracklisting:

“Glory To Our King”

“Legend Of The King”

“The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country”

“King's Harvest”

“The King Wants You”

“The King Speaks”

“A Statue Of The King”

“King After King”

“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams Of Snow”

“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 2 The King's Palace”

“The King Wants You” video:

“A Statue Of The King” video:

Avatar will embark on a stretch of European dates this summer including some notable festivals along the way. All tour dates can be found here.

(Photo - Johan Carlén)