AVATAR Release "Colossus" Guitar Playthrough Video

Swedish metallers, Avatar, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Colossus", a track from their eighth full-length, Hunter Gatherer, out now via Entertainment One (eOne). Watch below:

In 2019, Avatar reunited with producer Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Slipknot, Anthrax) at Sphere Studios in Los Angeles, California, where the foundation for each song on Hunter Gatherer was laid with the band performing altogether, as they'd done only once before, on Hail The Apocalypse (2014). The old-school method of playing as one in the studio, more akin to how they are on stage, captured the essence of Avatar. Recorded entirely to two-inch tape, Hunter Gatherer exhibits everything that makes Avatar standouts in the vast, rich landscape of heavy metal's past and present.

Through ambitious compositions and vibrant visual storytelling Avatar seamlessly blurs the line between sights and sounds. Avatar songs are new anthems for the ages, precision heat-seeking missiles targeting a cultural landscape ready for fresh songs to champion from a band with a giant persona to rally behind. The Avatar experience is challenging, daring, and altogether captivating.

Tracklisting:

"Silence In The Age Of Apes"

"Colossus"

"A Secret Door"

"God Of Sick Dreams"

"Scream Until You Wake"

"Child"

"Justice"

"Gun"

"When All But Force Has Failed"

"Wormhole"

“God Of Sick Dreams”:

"Silence In The Age Of Apes" video: