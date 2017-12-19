AVATAR Release New Single "The King Wants You"; Music Video Streaming

December 19 in the year of the King (2017): "Hear Ye! Hear Ye! - His royal majesty the King and His elite orchestra, Avatar have granted the Royal State Television Network (KTV) the right to release footage of their participation in recent battle through the popular medium of the ”YouTube”. This is within accommodation with their newest single, "The King Wants You". The so-called ”music video” is once again directed by Johan Carlén, overseen by the Department of Accurate Depiction of the King."

Watch the clip below.

Both “A Statue Of The King” and "The King Wants You" have been granted availability as iTunes instant gratification tracks. Meaning, fans who pre-order the new album Avatar Country on iTunes will receive the songs as an immediate downloads. Both tracks are available on all streaming services now.

Avatar will release Avatar Country on January 12th via Entertainment One. The album will serve as the follow-up to Feathers And Flesh, which debuted in the US at #5 Hard Music, #7 Indie, #12 Rock, #31 Current, #9 Overall and #88 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Avatar Country tracklisting:

“Glory To Our King”

“Legend Of The King”

“The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country”

“King's Harvest”

“The King Wants You”

“The King Speaks”

“A Statue Of The King”

“King After King”

“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams Of Snow”

“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 2 The King's Palace”

“The King Wants You” video:

“A Statue Of The King” video:

The King will embark on a series of state visits this winter with very special guests The Brains (North America leg), Old Kerry McKee (European leg) and sideshow extraordinaire Hellzapoppin. Citizens and zealots may remember Hellzapoppin from the band’s 2012 music video for their single “Black Waltz”. The Royal presence will first be felt in Columbus, OH on January 6th at the Newport Music Hall and stretch coast to coast before coming to a theatrical close at The Intersection in Grand Rapids. The European round of state visits will start in Utrecht, Netherlands on March 13th and be concluded in Gothenburg, Sweden on April 7th.

Avatar is:

Johannes Eckerström - Vocals

John Alfredsson - Drums

Henrik Sandelin - Bass

The King - Guitars

Tim Öhrström - Guitars