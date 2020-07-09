AVATAR Share Dark Music Video For New Single "Colossus"

As Avatar steps closer to the release of their eighth full-length, Hunter Gatherer, the band has delighted fans once again with the debut of their third single from the record, “Colossus”. Unsettling electronic instrumentation sets the tone as Johannes Eckerström provides the introduction to the track, from which the band bursts into chugging guitar lines, eerie verses and soaring choruses - culminating in one of the most dynamic tracks on the album.

The accompanying video for “Colossus” mirrors the dystopian reincarnation of the band as it explores humanity’s vicious and complex relationship with technology and control. “Colossus” serves as the dark counterpart to previously released singles from Hunter Gatherer - “God Of Sick Dreams” and “Silence In The Age Of Apes”.

Their bold manifesto, Hunter Gatherer, is an unflinchingly ruthless study of a clueless humankind’s ever-increasing velocity into an uncertain future, furthering the reach of the band’s always expanding dark roots. The forthcoming album is the darkest, most sinister version of the band yet, with deep studies of cruelty, technology, disdain, and deprivation. Hunter Gatherer is now available for pre-order here ahead of its official release on August 7.

In 2019, Avatar reunited with producer Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Slipknot, Anthrax) at Sphere Studios in Los Angeles, California, where the foundation for each song on Hunter Gatherer was laid with the band performing altogether, as they'd done only once before, on Hail The Apocalypse (2014). The old-school method of playing as one in the studio, more akin to how they are on stage, captured the essence of Avatar. Recorded entirely to two-inch tape, Hunter Gatherer exhibits everything that makes Avatar standouts in the vast, rich landscape of heavy metal's past and present.

Through ambitious compositions and vibrant visual storytelling Avatar seamlessly blurs the line between sights and sounds. Avatar songs are new anthems for the ages, precision heat-seeking missiles targeting a cultural landscape ready for fresh songs to champion from a band with a giant persona to rally behind. The Avatar experience is challenging, daring, and altogether captivating.

Tracklisting:

"Silence In The Age Of Apes"

"Colossus"

"A Secret Door"

"God Of Sick Dreams"

"Scream Until You Wake"

"Child"

"Justice"

"Gun"

"When All But Force Has Failed"

"Wormhole"

