AVATAR - "Statue Of The King" Guitar Playthrough Video Posted

Avatar's Tim Öhrström and Jonas Jarlsby stopped by the Guitar World studios to play along to their song "Statue Of The King", from their new album Avatar Country. Check it out below:

Footage of the pair playing along to "The King Wants You" can be seen below:

Avatar released Avatar Country on January 12th via Entertainment One. The album serves as the follow-up to Feathers And Flesh. Details below.

Avatar Country tracklisting:

“Glory To Our King”

“Legend Of The King”

“The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country”

“King's Harvest”

“The King Wants You”

“The King Speaks”

“A Statue Of The King”

“King After King”

“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams Of Snow”

“Silent Songs Of The King Pt 2 The King's Palace”

“The King Wants You” video:

“A Statue Of The King” video: