AVATAR Streaming "The Eagle Has Landed" (Live In Paris 2018)
May 13, 2019, 7 minutes ago
From the Royal Court of Avatar Country:
Avatar has debuted another single from their live LP called “The Eagle Has Landed" (Live in Paris 2018) just a few days before the release of The King Live In Paris on May 17. This is the second track we’ve heard from the all-new album, the first being “Bloody Angel" (Live in Paris 2018) back in March.
The King Live In Paris was recorded 100% live at Download Festival 2018 in Paris, France. The new release underscores fan favorites such as "A Statue Of The King," "Let It Burn," and "Hail The Apocalypse."
"Looking back at all that's happened and what's still going on it feels more like a document from a pivotal battle than a live album," says frontman Johannes Eckerström. "In the past, I've found it hard to motivate making something like this, but as time goes on, I find it fortunate that we get to have our work captured like this. I realize now more than ever that we are in the process of constant change. This release is a version of Avatar that didn't exist a year prior, and that already has morphed into something else. The show at Download Paris was a particular one for many reasons. We are very proud of the result."
The King Live In Paris will be released on May 17 via Century Media Records and Entertainment One (eOne in USA, Canada and Mexico). Pre-orders are available.
Tracklisting:
Intro
"A Statue Of The King"
"Let It Burn"
"Paint Me Red"
"Bloody Angel"
"For The Swarm"
"Tower"
"The Eagle Has Landed"
"Smells Like A Freakshow"
"Avatar Country"
"Hail The Apocalypse"
"Bloody Angel":
Trailer:
Tour dates are listed below.
May
16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
19 - Portland, ME - Aura
21 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
24 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s
25 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel
26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
29 - Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Centre
30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
31 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse
June
1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
6 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
7 - Reno, NV - Cargo
8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand
9 - Grand ction, CO - Mesa Theater
10 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theatre
14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
(Photo - Brian Kuhn)