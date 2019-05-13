AVATAR Streaming "The Eagle Has Landed" (Live In Paris 2018)

From the Royal Court of Avatar Country:

Avatar has debuted another single from their live LP called “The Eagle Has Landed" (Live in Paris 2018) just a few days before the release of The King Live In Paris on May 17. This is the second track we’ve heard from the all-new album, the first being “Bloody Angel" (Live in Paris 2018) back in March.

The King Live In Paris was recorded 100% live at Download Festival 2018 in Paris, France. The new release underscores fan favorites such as "A Statue Of The King," "Let It Burn," and "Hail The Apocalypse."

"Looking back at all that's happened and what's still going on it feels more like a document from a pivotal battle than a live album," says frontman Johannes Eckerström. "In the past, I've found it hard to motivate making something like this, but as time goes on, I find it fortunate that we get to have our work captured like this. I realize now more than ever that we are in the process of constant change. This release is a version of Avatar that didn't exist a year prior, and that already has morphed into something else. The show at Download Paris was a particular one for many reasons. We are very proud of the result."

The King Live In Paris will be released on May 17 via Century Media Records and Entertainment One (eOne in USA, Canada and Mexico). Pre-orders are available.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"A Statue Of The King"

"Let It Burn"

"Paint Me Red"

"Bloody Angel"

"For The Swarm"

"Tower"

"The Eagle Has Landed"

"Smells Like A Freakshow"

"Avatar Country"

"Hail The Apocalypse"

"Bloody Angel":

Trailer:

Tour dates are listed below.

May

16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Portland, ME - Aura

21 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

24 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

25 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Centre

30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

31 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

June

1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

7 - Reno, NV - Cargo

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand

9 - Grand ction, CO - Mesa Theater

10 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theatre

14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

(Photo - Brian Kuhn)