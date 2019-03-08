AVATAR To Release Live Album, The King Live In Paris, In May; "Bloody Angel" Song Streaming

From the Royal Court of Avatar Country on March 8 in the Year of the King (2019)...

Avatar has announced a new live LP, The King Live In Paris, recorded live at Download Festival 2018 held in Paris, France. The new release underscores fan favorites such as "Statue Of The King", "Let It Burn", and "Hail The Apocalypse".

"Looking back at all that's happened and what's still going on it feels more like a document from a pivotal battle than a live album," says frontman Johannes Eckerström. "In the past, I've found it hard to motivate making something like this, but as time goes on, I find it fortunate that we get to have our work captured like this. I realize now more than ever that we are in the process of constant change. This release is a version of Avatar that didn't exist a year prior, and that already has morphed into something else. The show at Download Paris was a particular one for many reasons. We are very proud of the result."

The King Live In Paris will be released on May 17th via Century Media Records and Entertainment One (eOne in USA, Canada and Mexico). Pre-orders are available today with “Bloody Angel” serving as an instant gratification track. Listen to the song below.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"A Statue Of The King"

"Let It Burn"

"Paint Me Red"

"Bloody Angel"

"For The Swarm"

"Tower"

"The Eagle Has Landed"

"Smells Like A Freakshow"

"Avatar Country"

"Hail The Apocalypse"

"Bloody Angel":

Trailer:

As the band wraps up a mostly sold out European trek, Avatar also announced their return to North America on the aptly named Avatar Country World Tour 2019. Dates begin on May 16th in Buffalo, NY and stretch coast to coast before wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV on June 15th exactly thirty days later.

“As we’ve stated in the past, we are reaching the end of the road for the Avatar Country saga,” continues Eckerström. “And if you want to see us in all our Royal Glory in tribute to the King, this might very well be your last chance. We will make sure to go out with a bang!”

Devin Townsend will serve as direct support performing a full acoustic set. Southern California’s Dance With The Dead and Atlanta mainstays 68’ will open the show.

“This tour is extra special to us and me personally as we’ve not only amazing hand-picked openers to showcase what we think deserves more eyes and ears in ’68 and Dance with the Dead, but we also have the extreme pleasure and privilege to share the stage with Devin Townsend at an exciting phase of his career.”

“I am a life long fan, and I genuinely feel that people who appreciate our willingness to experiment and walk that extra mile to be true to our vision and integrity have Mr. Townsend to thank for a lot. It will be a bucket list experience for me, and I hope we get to share it with as many people as possible.”

Dates:

May

3 - Mexico City, MX - Domination 2019

16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Portland, ME - Aura

21 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

24 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

25 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Centre

30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

31 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

June

1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

7 - Reno, NV - Cargo

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand

9 - Grand ction, CO - Mesa Theater

10 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theatre

14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

(Photo - Brian Kuhn)