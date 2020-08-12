AVATARIUM Announce An Evening With Avatarium - Live In Stockholm: January 2020 Concert Movie; Preview Available

Swedish doom metallers Avatarium have announced their concert movie, An Evening With Avatarium, recorded at their live show in Stockholm this January. It will be released on August 28th. The full show was filmed by five cameras at the legendary Nalen, and gives fans the chance to experience Avatarium's live power despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Guitarist Marcus Jidell comments: "This is a chance for the fans of Avatarium to see the concert we should have toured with in 2020. This film manages to capture the strong, energetic and warm vibe between the band and the audience that we felt on that particular night"

The show was filmed by Blackbox and will be available as downloadable concert via blackbox on August 28th. Edited by Magnus Stenvinkel and sound mixed by Victor Stenqvist, fans will get a special downloadable DVD cover exclusively for this concert. Get your tickets for this live experience here.

Every week the band will release a new video as a teaser for An Evening With Avatarium. Check out the new video below.

Avatarium recently released their new dark gospel, The Fire I Long For, via Nuclear Blast. Founded in 2012 by Leif Edling of Candlemass, Avatarium soon saw the arrival of Marcus Jidell (producer Candlemass) and Jennie-Ann Smith who brought an air of charisma with her soulful grace. By now, the band has become an entity of its own and while Leif still contributed three songs for the new album, the band’s current nucleus consists of Marcus and Jennie-Ann, who are accompanied on this record by organist Rickard Nilssonand new drummer Andreas ‘Habo’ Johansson (The Doomsday Kingdom). Together, this open-minded, yet doom-laden collective draws elements of folk, jazz and psychedelic brilliance into a grandiose amalgamation that manages to maintain an almost pop-like elegance.

Recorded at Studio DeepWell in Stockholm, the album was produced by Marcus Jidell, mixed by Grammy Award winner Niklas Flyckt and mastered by Svante Forsback (Rammstein).

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"Rubicon"

"Lay Me Down"

"Porcelain Skull"

"Shake That Demon"

"Great Beyond"

"The Fire I Long For"

"Epitaph Of Heroes"

"Stars They Move"

"Lay Me Down" lyric video:

"Voices" visualizer:

"Rubicon" video: