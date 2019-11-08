AVATARIUM Discuss Their 100-Year-Old Guitar In Second The Fire I Long For Trailer

In two weeks, doom metal wizards Avatarium will unleash their new dark gospel titled The Fire I Long For, on November 22 through Nuclear Blast. To shorten the wait, the group has released a new album trailer, in which guitarist Marcus Jidell talks about his 100-year-old acoustic guitar, which can be seen in action in the recently launched trailer below:

In the first trailer, Jidell presents a very old and special instrument that they used for the recording of the album:

Founded in 2012 by Leif Edling of Candlemass, Avatarium soon saw the arrival of Marcus Jidell (producer Candlemass) and Jennie-Ann Smith who brought an air of charisma with her soulful grace. By now, the band has become an entity of its own and while Leif still contributed three songs for the new album, the band’s current nucleus consists of Marcus and Jennie-Ann, who are accompanied on this record by organist Rickard Nilssonand new drummer Andreas ‘Habo’ Johansson (The Doomsday Kingdom). Together, this open-minded, yet doom-laden collective draws elements of folk, jazz and psychedelic brilliance into a grandiose amalgamation that manages to maintain an almost pop-like elegance.

Recorded at Studio DeepWell in Stockholm, the album was produced by Marcus Jidell, mixed by Grammy Award winner Niklas Flyckt and mastered by Svante Forsback (Rammstein).

The new album is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- Limited Digipak

- Vinyl

* Black Vinyl In Sleeve

* White Vinyl In Sleeve

* Gold Vinyl In Sleeve

- Download

Secure your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"Rubicon"

"Lay Me Down"

"Porcelain Skull"

"Shake That Demon"

"Great Beyond"

"The Fire I Long For"

"Epitaph Of Heroes"

"Stars They Move"

"Rubicon" video:

The band have announced their first two shows in support of the new album, which will take place in Sweden. More touring will be announced soon.

January

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

11 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

Lineup:

Jennie-Ann Smith - Vocals

Marcus Jidell - Guitar

Andreas ‘Habo’ Johansson - Drums

Rickard Nilsson - Organ

Mats Rydström - Live Bass

(Photos - Alex Hinchcliffe)