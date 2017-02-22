AVATARIUM - Hurricanes And Halos Album Due In May

Swedish doom metallers, Avatarium, are back with their third studio album and once again, singer Jennie-Ann Smith and her gentlemen cast a spell over you with a truly magical sound experience. Hurricanes And Halos will be available via Nuclear Blast on May 26th and contains eight new tracks.

Once again, Avatarium rely on beauty and darkness, heavy guitars and fragile sounds, unique female vocals and the mystic vintage blues sound from the 60s, while still staying on modern ground and trusting into the haunting soul of doom rock. Six out of the eight new tracks were forged by Candlemass wizard Leif Edling, but guitar master Marcus Jidell and singer Jennie-Ann Smith also contributed to the songwriting and formed a worthy successor to The Girl With The Raven Mask.

The new album was produced by Marcus Jidell himself, while David Castillo (Katatonia, Bloodbath, Opeth) recorded and mixed it in the famous Ghost Ward Studios and the mastering was done by Jens Bogren (Soilwork, Sepultura). Together they created an organic and warm sound that sets Hurricanes And Halos apart from the overbred, electronically optimized mass.

"Recording Hurricanes And Halos has truly been an emotional roller coaster for me and I do think that has contributed to a pure and vibrating energy on the album. I am deeply proud of what we have achieved together," states lead singer Jennie-Ann Smith.

Guitar wizard Marcus Jidell adds: "It feels like the two previous albums and the EPs lead us to this one, it's been a natural flow to where we are today, musical and emotional wise.”