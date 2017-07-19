AVATARIUM Release Official Video Trailer For Hurricanes And Halos Tour 2017

“After our show at Tuska Festival, we can’t wait to take the stage again and play our new songs to all of you on our Hurricanes And Halos Tour in September,” says Avatarium. “Check out our new tour trailer!”

Upcoming Avatarium dates, with support from The Slayerking, are listed below:

September

15 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

16 - Essen, Germany - Turock

17 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik und Frieden (Black Room)

19 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum

20 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

21 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

22 - Oss, Netherlands - Groene Engel

23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

24 - Zaandam, Netherlands - Podium De Flux

25 - Paris, France - Glazart

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

27 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

29 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

Avatarium’s third studio album, Hurricanes And Halos, is available via Nuclear Blast. The album artwork was once again created by Erik Rovanpera.

Hurricanes And Halos tracklisting:

“Into The Fire / Into The Storm”

“The Starless Sleep”

“Road To Jerusalem”

“Medusa Child”

“The Sky At The Bottom Of The Sea”

“When Breath Turns To Air”

“A Kiss (From The End Of The World)”

“Hurricanes And Halos”

“The Starless Sleep” video:

“Into The Fire / Into The Storm” lyric video: