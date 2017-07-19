AVATARIUM Release Official Video Trailer For Hurricanes And Halos Tour 2017
July 19, 2017, 17 minutes ago
“After our show at Tuska Festival, we can’t wait to take the stage again and play our new songs to all of you on our Hurricanes And Halos Tour in September,” says Avatarium. “Check out our new tour trailer!”
Upcoming Avatarium dates, with support from The Slayerking, are listed below:
September
15 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle
16 - Essen, Germany - Turock
17 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik und Frieden (Black Room)
19 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum
20 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
21 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
22 - Oss, Netherlands - Groene Engel
23 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
24 - Zaandam, Netherlands - Podium De Flux
25 - Paris, France - Glazart
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum
27 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
29 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
Avatarium’s third studio album, Hurricanes And Halos, is available via Nuclear Blast. The album artwork was once again created by Erik Rovanpera.
Hurricanes And Halos tracklisting:
“Into The Fire / Into The Storm”
“The Starless Sleep”
“Road To Jerusalem”
“Medusa Child”
“The Sky At The Bottom Of The Sea”
“When Breath Turns To Air”
“A Kiss (From The End Of The World)”
“Hurricanes And Halos”
“The Starless Sleep” video:
“Into The Fire / Into The Storm” lyric video: