AVATARIUM Reveal Hurricanes And Halos Album Artwork, Tracklisting

Swedish doom metallers, Avatarium, are back with their third studio album and once again, singer Jennie-Ann Smith and her gentlemen cast a spell over you with a truly magical sound experience. Hurricanes And Halos will be available via Nuclear Blast on May 26th, and today, the band unveils the album artwork and tracklisting.

The artwork was once again created by Erik Rovanpera, who already designed the cover art of the band's debut album, and shows a mystical creature inspired by the epic track “Medusa Child”.

"To be asked to do the artwork for the new Avatarium album was an honor," states artist Erik Rovanpera. "And without knowing the lyrics to the title song “Hurricanes And Halos” this is my interpretation of the title. Inspired by art nouveau, comic books and many other things in the current art movement this is my take on the good, the bad, the beauty and the beast. And using a broader color palette than usual and thereby pushing my own borders was great fun to do.”

Hurricanes And Halos tracklisting:

“Into The Fire / Into The Storm”

“The Starless Sleep”

“Road To Jerusalem”

“Medusa Child”

“The Sky At The Bottom Of The Sea”

“When Breath Turns To Air”

“A Kiss (From The End Of The World)”

“Hurricanes And Halos”

Once again, Avatarium rely on beauty and darkness, heavy guitars and fragile sounds, unique female vocals and the mystic vintage blues sound from the 60s, while still staying on modern ground and trusting into the haunting soul of doom rock. Six out of the eight new tracks were forged by Candlemass wizard Leif Edling, but guitar master Marcus Jidell and singer Jennie-Ann Smith also contributed to the songwriting and formed a worthy successor to The Girl With The Raven Mask.

The new album was produced by Marcus Jidell himself, while David Castillo (Katatonia, Bloodbath, Opeth) recorded and mixed it in the famous Ghost Ward Studios and the mastering was done by Jens Bogren (Soilwork, Sepultura). Together they created an organic and warm sound that sets Hurricanes And Halos apart from the overbred, electronically optimized mass.

"Recording Hurricanes And Halos has truly been an emotional roller coaster for me and I do think that has contributed to a pure and vibrating energy on the album. I am deeply proud of what we have achieved together," states lead singer Jennie-Ann Smith.

Guitar wizard Marcus Jidell adds: "It feels like the two previous albums and the EPs lead us to this one, it's been a natural flow to where we are today, musical and emotional wise.”