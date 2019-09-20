AVATARIUM - The Fire I Long For Album Due In November; "Rubicon" Music Video Posted

On November 22, doom metal wizards Avatarium return with their dark gospel to open another chapter of their hauntingly beautiful otherworld. Only two years after taking fans by storm with Hurricanes And Halos, the Swedes announce the completion of their fourth full-length release. The Fire I Long For sees them return to their epic doom roots whilst paying their respects to rock legends like Rainbow, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors.

Founded in 2012 by Leif Edling of Candlemass, Avatarium soon saw the arrival of Marcus Jidell (producer Candlemass) and Jennie-Ann Smith who brought an air of charisma with her soulful grace. By now, the band has become an entity of its own and while Leif still contributed three songs for the new album, the band’s current nucleus consists of Marcus and Jennie-Ann, who are accompanied on this record by organist Rickard Nilssonand new drummer Andreas ‘Habo’ Johansson (The Doomsday Kingdom). Together, this open-minded, yet doom-laden collective draws elements of folk, jazz and psychedelic brilliance into a grandiose amalgamation that manages to maintain an almost pop-like elegance.

Recorded at Studio DeepWell in Stockholm, the album was produced by Marcus Jidell, mixed by Grammy Award winner Niklas Flyckt and mastered by Svante Forsback (Rammstein).

Today, the band unveils the first single off their new album, titled "Rubicon", with a new music video - get your first impression of the upcoming album below. Stream/download the new single here

The new album is now available for pre-order in the following formats:

- Limited Digipak

- Vinyl

* Black Vinyl In Sleeve

* White Vinyl In Sleeve

* Gold Vinyl In Sleeve

- Download

Secure your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"Rubicon"

"Lay Me Down"

"Porcelain Skull"

"Shake That Demon"

"Great Beyond"

"The Fire I Long For"

"Epitaph Of Heroes"

"Stars They Move"

"Rubicon" video:

The band have announced their first two shows in support of the new album, which will take place in Sweden. More touring will be announced soon.

January

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

11 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

Lineup:

Jennie-Ann Smith - Vocals

Marcus Jidell - Guitar

Andreas ‘Habo’ Johansson - Drums

Rickard Nilsson - Organ

Mats Rydström - Live Bass

(Photo - Alex Hinchcliffe)